Running a business requires a great deal of responsibility and good business sense

Mohammed Al-Bayat’s inspirational insights as a leading real estate investor

When someone inherits their family business, people often think that they have an easy road ahead. However, just because a business is already established doesn’t mean it doesn’t take hard work to maintain. Mohammed Al-Bayat is the CEO of Alabayat Real Estate Group, and he’s working hard to keep his family’s business alive.

Al-Bayat is part of a very well-known real estate family in the UAE. When he became the CEO of the company, he realised that he needed to kick things into gear. “Running the business requires a great deal of responsibility and good business sense,” Al-Bayat said. “I had to grow up very fast to keep up with the difficult demands of the job.” He said that his work always required long days, sometimes up to 18 hours. Despite the hard work, Al-Bayat is passionate about real estate. “I want to make my family proud and make their business as successful as possible. That’s my main goal.” His father is his biggest inspiration, and he loves showing him what he can do.

Al-Bayat has lots of advice for aspiring real estate entrepreneurs. “Diversify your investment portfolio as much as you can. You should try working with different types of properties so you can see what works best for you.” He loves learning from books, and his favorites include 'Steve Jobs' by Walter Issacson, 'Money' by Tony Robbins, and 'The Intelligent Investor' by Benjamin Graham. “While you can take classes to learn how to do this work, books are much less expensive and are an invaluable resource,” he said. “I continue to learn every day, and any investor should do the same.”

Mohammed Al-Bayat is one of the leading real estate investors, and his story will continue to inspire the world as his business grows.