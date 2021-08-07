RoveWithNikon Studio opens in Dubai

The #RoveWithNikon Studio gives budding and established creatives the chance to utilise a dedicated room setup

Rove Hotels is partnering with Nikon, one of the world’s foremost optics and imaging experts, to launch the brand-new #RoveWithNikon Studio at Rove Dubai Marina.

The #RoveWithNikon Studio is a state-of-the-art space offering top-of-the-class equipment, where amateurs and professionals can come to learn, experiment, and collaborate.

Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels said: “Rovers are at the heart of everything we do and with the launch of the #RoveWithNikon Studio we aim to give content creators a space where they can develop striking content.

“In collaboration with our long-standing partners Nikon, Rove is able to offer a space with all the equipments that photography and videography enthusiast could utilise to enhance the visual appeal of their content. With this new launch, we aim to make a professional studio environment accessible to everyone.”

The #RoveWithNikon Studio gives budding and established creatives the chance to utilise a dedicated room setup. Whether one is looking to create a content pipeline or click and record as a hobby, the self-service studio, at Rove Dubai Marina, is fully equipped with easy-to-use plug-and-play equipment right from cameras, lights, backdrops, tripod, reflectors and more.

Narendra Menon, MD, Nikon Middle East FZE, added: “As always #RoveWithNikon has come up with some fun projects with the discovery tours and workshops for creatives to explore their potential. With the latest addition, we are excited for the content creators to try the latest Nikon gear in addition to accessing Nikon School sessions at no cost.”

Rove will be offering a complimentary two-hour session that can be availed by anyone wanting to try the studio for the first time prior to August 31.