Rom Raviv of Whitelabel Podcast Editing Agency on the Future of Podcasting
If we're all honest, podcasting didn't sound like such an attractive concept when we first heard it. To a lot of people, it was just like radio but with just one person speaking or interviewing others. The only other difference is that though scripted, podcasts sounded like poorly produced radio programs. Well, that perception has quickly changed as the world is now embracing podcasting. According to Rom Raviv, it isn't easy to point to the exact time when the perception changed, but somehow, it has become a sought-after content medium.
Rom Raviv is the founder of Podblade agency, a Whitelabel editing agency that has grown within a short time due to its unique approach to podcasting. Raviv has worked in the industry since he was 18 and even hosted a podcast in which he interviewed renowned entrepreneurs. Being an entrepreneur himself, Raviv is very conscious of the podcasting industry.
Podcasts spent a long time stuck in a slow state of growth, but once they broke out of their cocoon, they have revolutionized audio content consumption in the world. Podcasts have now become an information source that is familiar and feels closer to audiences than radio. It is also a source of entertainment, engagement, education, and companionship. According to Rom Raviv, podcasts have grown exponentially because they are a friendly reminder that we are not alone. His podcasting experiences, both as a podcast host and the brain behind the Whitelabel editing agency, have helped him navigate the growing industry and secure a spot for himself.
The creative revolution has chosen content formats that are more favorable to modern audiences. For a long time, audio content was thought to be disappearing due to the immense growth of video content. However, Raviv believes that there is still space for audio content to grow and complement video content. Raviv says the podcasting space is ripe with opportunity. With innovations in speech recognition and smart speakers, the podcasting landscape is gaining momentum.
Rom Raviv also points to a growing acceptance of podcasts among listeners. The past year has seen many people embrace podcasting as a business, and others become listeners. An ever-increasing listener base, therefore, means more opportunities to grow. Raviv sees this will snowball into an enormous growth of this industry. To gain a competitive advantage over a soon-to-be saturated industry, Raviv recommends that podcasters begin differentiating themselves now. He explains that having a unique edge is going to become essential to thrive in podcasting.
Big companies have also begun to set their eyes on the growing industry. Raviv believes that the entrance of big brands in podcasting will revolutionize the space, changing the landscape and definitely favoring those who took the first steps. Streaming for video and audio content has increased during the pandemic. Raviv projects that the habits that people have developed amid the pandemic will persist post-pandemic. This places podcasts at the top of the list of content formats that audiences will be consuming.
The future of podcasting is bright, says Raviv, and the prominence of this industry is only getting started. Rom Raviv explains that the next couple of formative years for podcasting will go a long way to change the industry's landscape. With big players like Amazon joining the space, podcasting is about to become much more significant.