Richard Mille's new capsule collection

Richard Mille has unveiled a graphic and colourful capsule collection with tradition at its heart. Each of the three models in the new RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection is limited to an edition of 50 timepieces.

The RM 07-01 Pastel Blue, RM 07-01 Pastel Pink and RM 07-01 Pastel Lavender evoke summer delight, housed in cases of ceramic and animated by the automatic CRMA2 in-house movement. The segmented central dial plates are assembled from inserts of ceramic, geometrically patterned rubber — a first for Richard Mille hand-crafted guillochage.

The rhodium-plated red-gold dial element at the centre of each RM 07-01 is a segment of a larger pattern, a motif that is part botanical with six lobbed, part sunburst, part Art Deco and all Richard Mille. Surrounding the guilloché dial segment and reinforcing the theme of modernity blended with tradition, are geometrically shaped elements of ceramic and rubber.

There are three colour variations within the collection — TZP pink ceramic with cerulean-lilac rubber strap, TZP lavender ceramic with coral-tangerine rubber strap, and TZP blue ceramic with olive-aqua rubber strap.

Together with the bright energy of the bi-colour rubber straps and the hand-finished sheen of the gold guilloché dial, the ceramic cases make for three of the most enjoyable Richard Mille watches.