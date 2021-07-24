Richard Mille's new capsule collection
The RM 07-01 Pastel Blue, RM 07-01 Pastel Pink and RM 07-01 Pastel Lavender evoke summer delight, housed in cases of ceramic and animated by the automatic CRMA2 in-house movement
Richard Mille has unveiled a graphic and colourful capsule collection with tradition at its heart. Each of the three models in the new RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection is limited to an edition of 50 timepieces.
The RM 07-01 Pastel Blue, RM 07-01 Pastel Pink and RM 07-01 Pastel Lavender evoke summer delight, housed in cases of ceramic and animated by the automatic CRMA2 in-house movement. The segmented central dial plates are assembled from inserts of ceramic, geometrically patterned rubber — a first for Richard Mille hand-crafted guillochage.
The rhodium-plated red-gold dial element at the centre of each RM 07-01 is a segment of a larger pattern, a motif that is part botanical with six lobbed, part sunburst, part Art Deco and all Richard Mille. Surrounding the guilloché dial segment and reinforcing the theme of modernity blended with tradition, are geometrically shaped elements of ceramic and rubber.
There are three colour variations within the collection — TZP pink ceramic with cerulean-lilac rubber strap, TZP lavender ceramic with coral-tangerine rubber strap, and TZP blue ceramic with olive-aqua rubber strap.
Together with the bright energy of the bi-colour rubber straps and the hand-finished sheen of the gold guilloché dial, the ceramic cases make for three of the most enjoyable Richard Mille watches.
-
KT Network
Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards now at select LuLu supermarkets
Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xpressions Style now in BurJuman
The brand is a member of Al Safeer group of companies, which has... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Joyalukkas offers a chance to win gold
In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop inaugurates new branch at Al Barsha...
The latest centre was launched by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
ICSE Grade 10, ISC Grade 12 results announced
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sale of fake e-juice on the rise
Counterfeit e-juice may cause an overall feeling of uneasiness, a... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday