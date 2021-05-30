Richard Mille designs exclusive new RM watches

The RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 boast materials exclusive to Richard Mille in watchmaking

Uniquely appealing and technically complex, the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillons from Richard Mille offer two new versions of the fully in-house automatic tourbillon calibre. These two striking models, both with the same ultra-skeletonised heart, are distinguished by the materials used for their cases as well as by their aesthetics, making them fraternal twins with unique personalities.

The RM 74-01 features grey Cermet, whose remarkable resistance to corrosion and scratches is particularly well-suited for a case application. Combining the lightness of titanium with the hardness of ceramic, grey Cermet consists of a metallic zirconium matrix associated with high-performance ceramic inserts. The hardness of the material, which is comparable to that of a diamond, was particularly appropriate for the case of this model. Many years of development on the part of Richard Mille and the IMI Group (a microtechnology specialist), went into designing this material and its singular grey colour. Meanwhile, the grade 5 titanium caseband, bridges and baseplate smoothly and harmoniously complement the case construction.

For its part, the RM 74-02 is enhanced with another material exclusive to Richard Mille in watchmaking, Gold Carbon TPT. This time the technical challenge lay in combining a singular composite material (Carbon TPT) and a precious metal (gold leaf). Years of work went into its development. A watchmaking constitutive whose resistance is matched only by its lightness, it kindles a striking contrast between the matte black of carbon and the aura of gold. Its dusky silhouette is shot with threads of 24-carat yellow gold, whose radiance extends over the baseplate and the red-gold case band with polished pillars as well as the crown encircled with yellow gold.

The twin cores of these two models are the in-house CRMT6 calibre for the RM 74-01 and the CRMT5 calibre in the case of the RM 74-02. The characteristically slender lines of the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 particularly highlight their respective tourbillons, majestically positioned at 6 o'clock within their frames.