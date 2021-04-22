- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Respect is only given to prestige
Poverty proved to be one of the motivational factors in my early life. As I grew up in poverty, it automatically transformed me into a frugal, self-reliant and challenge accepting person. But sometimes, I had to bear insults due to my poverty. One such awkward incident taught me how today's world bows before money and respects only the prestige of a person. That insult was permanently carved into my mind.
In my school days, I was once invited to attend a conventional banquet. When the dinner was announced I occupied a seat and began waiting patiently. Just before the meal was served, an elderly person hurriedly came to me. He glanced at my simple and worn out attire and arrogantly told me to vacate the seat. He said that the first batch of the banquet was exclusively reserved for prestigious guests and I should better wait for the second batch. When I vacated the seat, he welcomed a wealthy person and offered the place. I couldn't tolerate the insult and returned home disappointed. With tears in my eyes, I told the entire story to my mother.
She was silent for a moment and then said, "Son, in today's world respect is given only to the prestige of a person. People often get impressed with the gleam of wealth and therefore try to show off luxury. If you want the same respect from others in the future, work hard and acquire prosperity. Earn prestige and then watch the miracle." I never forgot the valuable words of my mother.
I had a similar experience in my early years in Dubai. When I chose business as a career, it was also not in favour of me. I was in the retail business and my social status was merely that of a grocery shopkeeper. Has anyone heard of any prize being offered to this category? Besides, this profession has always remained on the lowest step of the social ladder. My initial experience as a shopkeeper was very disappointing. We were never invited even to a child's birthday party. In a way, it was the life of a castaway. If it was a thankless job, then how could one expect to get accolades? But destiny had certainly decided to reward me. I got my first award for business excellence in 2001 and later, I received a number of national and international awards. I received a lot of publicity and prestige. Invitations for parties from business circles and various clubs started pouring in. The organisers started requesting my presence by messaging me or by sending reminders. I smilingly watched the miracle.
One day the same person who had once insulted me called me and requested my appointment for some personal work. He seemed to have forgotten the incidence. His cunning behaviour, flattery, and acting amused me. I called my mother and said, "Aai, you had spoken the truth. Truly, in today's world respect is given only to the prestige of a person."
-
KT Network
Respect is only given to prestige
Poverty proved to be one of the motivational factors in my early life.... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Pearl Initiative and stc convene compliance...
The Pearl Initiative, a leading Gulf business-led non-profit... READ MORE
-
KT Network
CIOMajlis widens scope in support of designing...
Organisation aligns with UAE's development vision for the next 50... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jazp.com announces expansion in Kuwait and...
Digital gateway, the key to the future of retail and digital shopping ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch