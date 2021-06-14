Relax and unwind with great offers at Rove La Mer Beach

Guests who book a staycation between now until August 31, 2021, can avail Dh200 in credits from Rove Hotels for every night of their stay

If booking a summer vacation seems like a task, then relax, open up your web browser, visit www.rovehotels.com, and pop on your sunglasses and beachwear, because it's time for a staycation at Rove La Mer Beach.

Rovers (guests) who book a staycation between now until August 31, 2021, will have 200 reasons to dine around the iconic La Mer destination thanks to Dh200 in credits from Rove Hotels for every night of their stay.

Room-stay rates start from just Dh499 for two guests, which Dh200 credit to spend in popular restaurants and food and beverages at outlets across La Mer, such as Masti, The Daily, Lezzet and Argentina Grill. On top of getting to dine around, Rovers will also be able to rove around and discover everything the beachfront destination has to offer, from the sandy white beaches that stretch on for miles, to Jumeirah's historic roots and ever-evolving landscape.

Rove La Mer Beach is Rove's latest property, located on the sunny shores of Dubai's iconic La Mer beachfront. The hotel is the ideal beachside chill-out spot for relaxing over great food, great drinks and great conversation, out in the open air.

Far more than just a beachfront, La Mer is home to over 50 gourmet restaurants and lounges, as well as a waterpark, inflatable playgrounds, boutique stores, and much more, offering plenty of activities to delight solo adventurers and families alike. Rovers can look forward to a world of options and attractions, right on Rove La Mer Beach's doorstep, at Dubai's most exciting 'playcation spot'.

Book a staycation at Rove La Mer Beach and avail:

Overnight stay for two

Dh 200 in dining credits to spend at F&B outlets across La Mer

Room-stay rates starting from AED 499 per night

Promotion available only via rovehotels.com

For more information, visit www.rovehotels.com