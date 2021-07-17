Redtag’s flagship outlet is coming to City Centre Deira

The upcoming full-concept store will exemplify the brand's commitment to accessibility across segments

Redtag, the region's homegrown value fashion and homeware brand, will launch its specialised, new outlet in City Centre Deira during Eid Al Adha holidays to expand its dominant market presence in the UAE and make a foray into the nation's premium shopping experience.

Located in the heart of Dubai, City Centre Deira is Majid Al Futtaim's first flagship mall in the region and a popular destination among shoppers. The three-level, plush shopping centre features over 1.2 million sqft of retail space with 370 outlets, multiple restaurants, and a wide range of global and local experiences, all under one roof.

The upcoming full-concept store, located near West Court on the ground floor of City Centre Deira, will exemplify the brand's commitment to accessibility across segments. The store will blend Redtag's superior brand experience, including the popular anytime-anywhere exchange, personal stylists, and size assistance, with new offerings attuned to the expectations of premium shoppers. Exciting offers are being planned for the launch.

In addition, the outlet will feature Redtag's new Eid collection and showcase new add-ons to the range inspired by the "Queen of Stage" Myriam Fares. Launching just in time for Eid Al Adha, the new store will offer the perfect opportunity to indulge in a diverse selection of apparel, accessories and homeware, in a larger retail space compared to Redtag’s existing outlets.

Latesh Radhakishen, head of retail operations at Redtag, said the new, upcoming store at City Centre Deira is part of our "masstige" brand experience that not only combines the best of both premium and value fashion, but does so in a bigger, better and bolder way.

"It is Redtag's way of giving back to our loyal customer base in the UAE, where we have become a household name for all fashion and homeware needs."

"For Redtag, brand accessibility is a focal point. We want to reach customers in their favourite shopping centres and malls as part of our customer-centric expansion strategy. To that end, expanding our footprint into City Centre Deira, which has a long pedigree in Dubai's mall culture, is exciting. And the customers will share our excitement soon," Latesh added.