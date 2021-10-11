Ready to rule the musical charts — meet young musician Marwan Shaheed
Musician Marwan Shaheed has earned thousands of streams and followers on his songs and social media, which proves his musical excellence
Among the many industries that have been on a growth pedestal, no one can deny that the music space has been one that has grown incredibly over the years. It is wonderful to see how people have kept the fire intact to keep innovating greatness in music by making sure they create musical gems and pieces that can instantly connect with music lovers and listeners. Shaheed always focused on this as he believed that offering something new and refreshing could help singers and musicians stay apart from the rest in the industry. Shaheed's journey to the top of the music industry can be attributed to his relentless drive, soulful voice, and exceptional music understanding.
Musician Shaheed has propelled forward in the industry because he has also focused on staying relevant with music in the industry, which is the need of the hour, he believes. However, he also points out that while being relevant, musicians must keep their unique music flavour intact, which can act as their USP. Apart from having a great voice, Shaheed's pitch, natural sense of timing, and range have also given him unbelievable success in the industry, overflowing with many other established talents.
His signature sound, which people can feel in his tracks like 'babby' and 'all talk' on Spotify and other streaming platforms, shows how great of a singer he is, who can give dynamic performances on a studio and can even rock on stage. His music production company, ‘Alnojomia’ has also thrusted him as an entrepreneur in the music world.
Shaheed focuses on maintaining a great attitude while singing, which proves his confidence in front of the mic and even exudes his madness for music. He highlights that professionalism helped him create great relations in the industry, which improved his networking as a musician.
Shaheed is looking forward to create more music in the coming years, and he can't wait to serve his fans and followers with his music melodies. Till then, follow Shaheed on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mrn/.
-
KT Network
Life Pharmacy signals post-Covid resurgence in...
Serial launch, a first-of-its-kind post-pandemic retail development,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ready to rule the musical charts — meet...
Musician Marwan Shaheed has earned thousands of streams and followers ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Pearl Initiative’s engagement with 300...
The Pearl Initiative, in partnership with the Philanthropy Network,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Subject specialisations in DMU Dubai’s BA...
Specialist areas — leisure and hospitality, retail, living and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury