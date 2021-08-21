ProEd World holds annual pre-departure orientation
Students used this opportunity to talk about several issues that bothered them.
ProEd World, a popular Dubai-based higher education consultancy successfully organised its fifth annual pre-departure orientation on August 17, 2021.
This event was hosted for the students that have been accepted by leading universities, across the globe. Parents were also welcome at the event.
Ambuj Khare, founder and president, said, “We are so glad to have been able to host this event for the fifth consecutive year. We really enjoy bringing all our students together to acknowledge their hard work, and we try to ensure that they leave their homes to begin their future with a smile on their face.”
This event brought all of ProEd’s students together, not only to celebrate but to also reassure them on any last-minute jitters. Students used this opportunity to talk about several issues that bothered them.
The conversation was holistic in nature and covered every question they may have had regarding their upcoming student life ranging from packing, safety, security to adjusting in a new academic and cultural environment.
-
KT Network
Shop at 6thStreet.com, stand a chance to win SUV
The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds kicks off ‘Brides...
With the launch of ‘Brides of India 2021’ campaign, we... READ MORE
-
KT Network
InsuranceMarket.ae forecasts upturn for motor...
The firm InsuranceMarket.ae has seen some interesting trends emerge. READ MORE
-
KT Network
D4G Promotions hosts ‘Rising Stars’...
We have a mix of regional titles, world titles, and the goal is to... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime
It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul for talks to set...
The group has given few details of who it would include though. READ MORE
-
News
Your guide to owning an electric vehicle in UAE:...
Benefits of owning electric vehicles, maintenance costs READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away