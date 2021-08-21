ProEd World holds annual pre-departure orientation

Students used this opportunity to talk about several issues that bothered them.

ProEd World, a popular Dubai-based higher education consultancy successfully organised its fifth annual pre-departure orientation on August 17, 2021.

This event was hosted for the students that have been accepted by leading universities, across the globe. Parents were also welcome at the event.

Ambuj Khare, founder and president, said, “We are so glad to have been able to host this event for the fifth consecutive year. We really enjoy bringing all our students together to acknowledge their hard work, and we try to ensure that they leave their homes to begin their future with a smile on their face.”

This event brought all of ProEd’s students together, not only to celebrate but to also reassure them on any last-minute jitters. Students used this opportunity to talk about several issues that bothered them.

The conversation was holistic in nature and covered every question they may have had regarding their upcoming student life ranging from packing, safety, security to adjusting in a new academic and cultural environment.