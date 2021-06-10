Port TLV Project highlighted at Dubai Investment Forum

Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property

Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, made a presentation to participants at The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum in Dubai on the new Port TLV residence.

Located just three minutes from the beach, the Gordon Marina and the Hilton Hotel, Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel's top architects, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. Port TLV is located near the area of the old Tel Aviv Port, established in the 1930s. The area has been renovated in the past decade and is now home to restaurants, cultural events, a boutique farmers market, and leading fashion stores.

Ziv said: "The name of the game is location, location, location."

In her presentation, Ziv noted that the luxury six-story project will feature deluxe apartments ranging from 92.9 sq m to 185.8 sq m. In addition, four mini-penthouses, each with its own private pool, are available in sizes ranging between 278.7 sq ft and 464.5 sq m.

Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a gym, complete with advanced equipment and a personal trainer, and art exhibits that will rotate regularly in the building's lobby.

Ziv noted that the Port TLV project was designed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel's leading real estate companies, which has developed numerous projects in prime locations across Israel. She said that the "Hagag Brothers have become a model for innovative construction, stability and reliability."

In addition to the deluxe apartments, Port TLV will also include a five-star, 44-room boutique hotel on the first and second floors of the building. The hotel is to include a pool, gym, spa, and synagogue, for the use of building tenants as well as guests of the hotel. Ziv added that Port TLV residents may offer their units as monthly rentals, which the hotel will handle.

Summarising the new Port TLV project, Ziv said: "Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city, featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries and museums. Port TLV is our pearl."