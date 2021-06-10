Port TLV Project highlighted at Dubai Investment Forum
Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property
Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, made a presentation to participants at The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum in Dubai on the new Port TLV residence.
Located just three minutes from the beach, the Gordon Marina and the Hilton Hotel, Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel's top architects, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. Port TLV is located near the area of the old Tel Aviv Port, established in the 1930s. The area has been renovated in the past decade and is now home to restaurants, cultural events, a boutique farmers market, and leading fashion stores.
Ziv said: "The name of the game is location, location, location."
In her presentation, Ziv noted that the luxury six-story project will feature deluxe apartments ranging from 92.9 sq m to 185.8 sq m. In addition, four mini-penthouses, each with its own private pool, are available in sizes ranging between 278.7 sq ft and 464.5 sq m.
Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a gym, complete with advanced equipment and a personal trainer, and art exhibits that will rotate regularly in the building's lobby.
Ziv noted that the Port TLV project was designed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel's leading real estate companies, which has developed numerous projects in prime locations across Israel. She said that the "Hagag Brothers have become a model for innovative construction, stability and reliability."
In addition to the deluxe apartments, Port TLV will also include a five-star, 44-room boutique hotel on the first and second floors of the building. The hotel is to include a pool, gym, spa, and synagogue, for the use of building tenants as well as guests of the hotel. Ziv added that Port TLV residents may offer their units as monthly rentals, which the hotel will handle.
Summarising the new Port TLV project, Ziv said: "Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city, featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries and museums. Port TLV is our pearl."
-
KT Network
Port TLV Project highlighted at Dubai Investment Forum
Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Cashback just got a whole lot faster
Dubai First Cashback Card offers a credit card with higher, unlimited,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Don't spoil your children by over pampering
One day I read a news item that made me feel annoyed and a bit... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Tristar donates bus to special needs centre
Tristar Group, the global integrated energy logistics company,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension extended until July...
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a...
PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to trial Sinopharm Covid vaccine in kids aged ...
Each child will participate with the full consent of their parents... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version