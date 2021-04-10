Popeyes Launches 'The New Chicken Sandwich' in the UAE.

Popeyes has recently launched its beloved and iconic 'The New Chicken Sandwich' in the Popeyes outlets in the UAE.

Chicken Fillet Sandwiches consist of an all-white-meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in authentic Louisiana seasonings, hand-battered and breaded, then fried up fresh in its kitchens. It is served on a toasted buttered brioche bun.

Proud of its food and heritage, Popeyes has followed the same fried chicken recipe for nearly 50 years. Its famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered, and breaded by hand, then slow-cooked to perfection using a proprietary frying process. The menu is managed by an in-house team of classically trained chefs with a passion for honouring the past while innovating Louisiana flavour, food, and traditions - for fried chicken like no one has ever tasted before.

The Chicken Sandwich is available at the Popeyes locations and through UAE food delivery partners. The retail price for the Chicken Sandwich will vary depending on the combo set.

To learn more, visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyesuae.com