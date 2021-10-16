Pay 10 per cent, get gold rate protection
Leading jewellery brand, Joyalukkas is all set to make the coming festive season glittering and joyous with its 10 per cent advance scheme. The brand has reintroduced the gold rate protection scheme, wherein customers pay just 10 per cent advance, across all their showrooms in 10 countries covering GCC, Singapore, Malaysia, USA and UK, to get guaranteed gold rate protection.
John Paul Alukkas, managing director — International Operations, Joyalukkas Group, said: “The festive season is just around the corner. Traditionally, this is the time of the year when we see an uptake in jewellery sales since many consumers use this occasion to buy gold. Of late, we have been seeing a fluctuation in gold price. To provide our customers with the best deals, we have reintroduced our gold rate protection scheme. Customers, who wish to buy their preferred gold jewellery, can pay just 10 per cent advance and get guaranteed gold rate protection until November 6. Under this scheme customers are protected from any increase in gold rate.
“Moreover, if the gold price drops when they make their purchases during this period, they get to buy their gold jewellery at the lower price.”
