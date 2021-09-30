Patience is a virtue

Life is full of challenges and some challenges really test our mettle. In such situations, it is wise not to face that disaster head-on. A good cricketer, however experienced and skilled, never attempts to play every ball aggressively. When he understands that the incoming ball is a bouncer and might hurt him, he just lowers his head and lets the ball pass overhead. The art of remaining calm and dealing with the situation tactfully is called patience.

It was my father who taught me the importance of patience. When I joined him in the family business, I was only in my twenties, a young, inexperienced novice. I was also impulsive and impatient by nature. Unfortunately in those days our business was incurring heavy losses and facing many obstacles. We were struggling badly to somehow keep our heads above water. We had curtailed many of our expenses and were living a frugal life. One day we both were on a walk to visit a trader. While returning, suddenly my father stopped and started observing a building carefully. I asked him what he was looking at and he replied, “Son, there is a vacant shop in the building and a board on it that says that it is to be rented. It will be an ideal location for our business if we open a new outlet there.” Upon hearing his words I couldn’t stop myself from laughing. I said, “Father, we are struggling to make both ends meet and you are dreaming of making big investments. It really amuses me.” Then my father stared at me for a few seconds and commented smilingly, “Look son, there are ups and downs in business but you must always have patience. Dreams come true when we chase them. Only patience and perseverance can lead you to the pinnacle of success. Never ever lose hope and think negatively.”

I have always kept his words in mind and faced every critical situation with patience. Three decades passed and meanwhile, my father also left for heaven. But I never forgot the ideal space of his dreams. Every year I kept persuading the owner of that shop to rent the space to our group. I am happy to tell you that a couple of years back I succeeded in my attempt and acquired the space. I started a modern Al Adil outlet there and witnessed my father’s wise prediction coming true. The shop from day one has been turning a profit and has now become a convenient place of shopping for our customers. I am content that I have completed the only unfulfilled wish of my father. This is the miracle of patience.

Friends, in a desert, when a sandstorm is fast approaching, it is often advised to travellers to hunch down and wait patiently till the storm passes, which is equally true about life. Remember an apt quote by George Savile, “A man who is a master of patience is master of everything else.”