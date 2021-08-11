Pantheon installs boilers that use natural gas in Elysee 2 project

Pantheon Development has announced that its Pantheon Elysse 2 project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) will be the first in the UAE to use water heating technology that will use natural gas instead of electricity.

Studies have shown that natural gas hot water appliances, besides being economical, are also safe, reliable and high-performance.

This unique technology will enable kitchen boilers in the units of the building currently under construction in JVC District 12 to heat water faster and more efficiently than traditional boilers that run on electricity.

During his visit to the site yesterday, Kalpesh Kinariwala, chairman and founder of the Pantheon Development Group met with the engineers on-site and was briefed on the innovative technology that will benefit not just future residents of the building in terms of energy consumption and electricity bills but will also be good for the environment.

Kinariwala said: “This is an excellent example of innovation that is encouraged here in the UAE. It is not just great money-saving technology, as natural gas costs less than oil or electricity and will help our future residents save on electricity bills. Equally important, natural gas is more environmentally friendly and therefore less harmful to the environment.”

Elysse 2 is a five-storey residential building that is being built in the JVC area, one of the most preferred community destinations in Dubai. It will contain an estimated 160 units, with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Launched in April, the building will feature amenities such as a gymnasium, a kids' play area, a landscaped pool deck, high ceilings, private parking spaces and spacious private balconies.