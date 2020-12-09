Pantheon Development hands over Elysee 1

Pantheon Development has handed its Dh200 million affordable luxury residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle as per the schedule.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon Group, said, "We are pleased to have handed over our Elysee I project in JVC, Pantheon's second affordable luxury development. The development comprises 268 residential units and retail outlets. With this, we have completed a total a total of 437 united completed, sold out and delivered in JVC."

Pantheon Development worked in collaboration with consultants Al Khawajah Engineering and main contractor CJ Tec for the development, which is the company's largest real estate development to date. The development is designed with a sleek, modern aesthetic that is inspired by modern Mediterranean architecture.