Over 50 Indian companies participate at Gitex
Over 50 Indian electronics and computer software companies showcased their products and services at Gitex Dubai, held from October 17-21.
The electronics and computer software export promotion council (ESC) facilitated Indian participation at Gitex to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and leverage businesses for Indian IT companies from multitude of large global corporations, executing projects in the region, said Kamal Vachani, regional director, Middle East, ESC.
Gitex is continuing to emerge as the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. The event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market, said Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC.
ESC has been participating at the Gitex consistently for several years and the participating Indian companies under ESC’s banner have reported high degree of satisfaction. The participating Indian companies have reported to have bagged significant businesses, forged joint ventures, marketing tie ups, etc. with the buyers visiting the exhibition.
Middle East was the top destination of export during 2019-20. In value terms export of electronics to ME region during 2019-20 is estimated to be $3 billion. Amongst the ME countries, the UAE is the top destination for India’s electronics export said Sandeep Narula, chairman ESC. India’s total export of electronics hardware during 2020-21 is estimated to be $11 billion and that of computer software and services is estimated to be $146 billion.
