Onam Market at LuLu stores

The LuLu Onam sadhya will be available on August 21.

LuLu Hypermarket has brought the best of Kerala to its shops for the harvest festival of Onam, which is celebrated worldwide by the Malayalee community.

The Onam Market will run until August 21 across all LuLu stores in the UAE, with special food and fashion deals. Shoppers can purchase top quality vegetables, fruits and other ingredients for a classic Kerala Onam feast, as well as carefully curated ethnic fashion collection for the occasion, all at affordable prices.

Those who would like to sample a delicious Onam feast can order the famed Lulu Onam sadhya (traditional culinary feast) with over 20 classic vegetarian items. The LuLu Onam sadhya will be available on August 21.

One can even recreate an Onam sadhya feast at home by ordering a LuLu Onam Kit which comes with easy-to-follow recipes and cook boxes containing measured ingredients.

Ashraf Ali MA, LuLu group executive director said, “On the festive occasion of Onam, the 57,000 employees of LuLu Group join me in wishing all our valuable customers a season of plenty and prosperity. We are delighted to be a part of every household’s celebration and bring you the best of Kerala for your festival.”