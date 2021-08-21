Onam Market at LuLu stores
The LuLu Onam sadhya will be available on August 21.
LuLu Hypermarket has brought the best of Kerala to its shops for the harvest festival of Onam, which is celebrated worldwide by the Malayalee community.
The Onam Market will run until August 21 across all LuLu stores in the UAE, with special food and fashion deals. Shoppers can purchase top quality vegetables, fruits and other ingredients for a classic Kerala Onam feast, as well as carefully curated ethnic fashion collection for the occasion, all at affordable prices.
Those who would like to sample a delicious Onam feast can order the famed Lulu Onam sadhya (traditional culinary feast) with over 20 classic vegetarian items. The LuLu Onam sadhya will be available on August 21.
One can even recreate an Onam sadhya feast at home by ordering a LuLu Onam Kit which comes with easy-to-follow recipes and cook boxes containing measured ingredients.
Ashraf Ali MA, LuLu group executive director said, “On the festive occasion of Onam, the 57,000 employees of LuLu Group join me in wishing all our valuable customers a season of plenty and prosperity. We are delighted to be a part of every household’s celebration and bring you the best of Kerala for your festival.”
-
KT Network
Shop at 6thStreet.com, stand a chance to win SUV
The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds kicks off ‘Brides...
With the launch of ‘Brides of India 2021’ campaign, we... READ MORE
-
KT Network
InsuranceMarket.ae forecasts upturn for motor...
The firm InsuranceMarket.ae has seen some interesting trends emerge. READ MORE
-
KT Network
D4G Promotions hosts ‘Rising Stars’...
We have a mix of regional titles, world titles, and the goal is to... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime
It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul for talks to set...
The group has given few details of who it would include though. READ MORE
-
News
Your guide to owning an electric vehicle in UAE:...
Benefits of owning electric vehicles, maintenance costs READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away