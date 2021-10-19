Offshore companies are done best with InZone

The reputation that the UAE has built up as an idyllic destination for entrepreneurs is owed partly to the ease and efficiency of the business set-up solutions provided in this great country. Amongst the various corporate structures available to be set up in the UAE, an offshore company is one of the most popular choices by a diverse set of clients due to its multifarious applications.

Muhammad Tariq, CEO at InZone, said: “The popularity of an offshore company can be accredited to the fact that it offers numerous advantages, such as optimal corporate structuring, asset protection, succession planning, tax exemptions, amongst a few. These benefits make offshore companies an ideal choice for any class of clients, ranging from passionate entrepreneurs to large multinational corporations”.

Currently, there are three corporate registries that provide their services to form offshore companies in the UAE, namely, RAK International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC), Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), and Ajman Free Zone. RAK ICC is often described as the top-flight option amongst the three on account of its adherence to international standards and best practices in compliance. InZone, a corporate services provider based in Dubai, have helped a large number of clients providing them seamless offshore company set up services with the RAK ICC.

Listing out benefits such as economical set-up and renewal costs, 100 per cent foreign ownership, access to double tax treaty networks in the UAE, no minimum paid-up capital or book-keeping requirements, and world class regulatory measures to name a few, you wouldn’t be hard-pressed to figure out why RAK ICC is the best option in the UAE to form an offshore company.

“RAK offshore companies lie at the heart of most of our business structuring advice here at InZone. Time and again, it proves to be one of the most viable option for our clients as it provides a host of benefits, which most importantly includes a well-regulated and fully compliant corporate registry in the UAE”, says Aiman Fatima, assistant director at InZone.

InZone offers a host of business set up services and has a dedicated web portal which allows you to compare prices based on your specifications before locking in on your desired option. Resonant with the quality of the services that they offer, the reviews from all corners mention the simplicity and transparency behind the entire process.

You can contact InZone here or dial +971 4 5821100 to set up an offshore company in the UAE.