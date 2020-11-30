Now Open: Union Coop's Al Warqa City Mall is here

Costing Dh347 million, this will be the third Mall from Union Coop besides Al Barsha and Etihad Mall

Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE, recently opened its third shopping centre - Warqa City Mall. This comes as a part of Union Coop's endeavour to achieve one of its most important strategic goals - planned expansion and increasing outreach to serve the members of society and shareholders, as well as to contribute towards a unique shopping experience. The mall adopts international level specifications that allow shoppers to enjoy a unique shopping experience while maintaining safety at the same time.

The announcement was made during the press conference at an inaugural ceremony in the presence of Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, alongside division and department directors, section managers and other dignitaries from Union Coop.



During the grand inaugural occasion, Al Falasi said: "Union Coop works as per the well-thought-out expansion plans that contribute towards a sustainable national economy. This is also in line with the directives of the wise leadership - of providing sustainable food resources in the country and to build a food security system as a top priority. All these actions will help in improving the strategic commodity inventory stock up to 20 per cent."

This indicates that Union Coop is committed to providing goods and products at competitive prices, which is aimed at enhancing the happiness of the shoppers.



He further added: "What distinguished Al Warqa City Mall is its strategic location in the Al Warqa-3 area, which will serve the residents of both Warqa and Mirdif area, in addition to a large segment of residents in the surrounding area as well. The new centre also has a front façade of 191.26 metres on Tripoli Street, a vital link between Dubai and Emirates Road."



He explained that the centre consists of five floors, which are basement, ground, first and office floors. The centre also provides 28 points of sale and two hypermarket entrances.

42 stores and 11 kiosks

With regards to the shops inside the centre, the CEO explained: "The total number of shops present is 42 distributed on the ground and first floor of which 26 are on the ground floor, 16 stores on the first floor and about 11 commercial kiosks distributed on the ground and first floor."

He highlighted that 90 per cent - that is 37 out of the 42 shops - have already been leased. The stores range from banks, money exchange, health centres, pharmacies, restaurants, pastry shops, jewellery shops, perfumes, men's and women's tailor shops, flower shops, optics, household items, beauty salons, electronic game stores, etc.



He added that the number of leased kiosks amounted to 10, with an occupancy rate of 90 per cent. The activities of these kiosks varied between mobile services, flowers, perfumes, foodstuffs, sweets and accessories, indicating that the total commercial area is 69,391 square feet, and the total leased area including the kiosks is 63, 000 square feet, an increase of 90 per cent.

1,000 parking spaces for vehicles

The centre includes 1,000 parking spaces for vehicles distributed across the basement and ground floors with an area of 300,000 square feet, which constitutes 43 per cent of the total area of the commercial centre, indicating that the centre includes 4 entrances and exits distributed as follows - entrances / exit at the rear side of the ground floor and entrance / an exit at the front and sides, as well as 8 pedestrian entrances on both the ground floor and the basement.

The largest branch of Union Coop

According to the CEO, the total area of ??the building amounts to 685 thousand and 112 square feet, which constitutes 28.50 per cent of the total construction area of ??the branches and centres of the Union Coop, that is 2 million, 412 thousand and 112 square feet, area of the shop constitutes 10.66 per cent of the total buildup area and 143 thousand and 353 square feet of the hypermarket area represents 21 per cent of the total area of ??the centre and about 20 per cent of the total area of the Union Coop's branches amounting to 704 thousand and 504 square feet, indicating that the Union Coop Hypermarket branch in the mall includes more than 48,000 food and non-food product and more than 161 food and non-food categories. "

He pointed out that the mall includes a wide variety of shops with international and local brands, as well as many restaurants, in addition to a large medical centre, a pharmacy, jewellery stores and others that meet the needs of the mall-goers and residents of the surrounding areas.



