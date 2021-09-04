KT Network
New Regal Plus store in capital

Filed on September 4, 2021

Regal Plus has entered the Abu Dhabi market by opening its outlet on Hamdan Street. The restaurant has built upon the success of its two outlets in Dubai — in Bur Dubai and Discovery Gardens.

Alkesh Dedhia, director, Regal Specialty Foods Pvt. Ltd., said: “We believe in reaching out to where our customers are, an in-depth analysis of our customer database made us realise that there are many people in Abu Dhabi looking for authentic mithais, which prompted us to open our outlet in Abu Dhabi.

With our strong heritage, we have become the preferred choice for sweet lovers. The support of our regular customers have helped us to expand our operations.”




