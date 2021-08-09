New on-demand home vaccination services

Rizek, one of the fastest-growing UAE-based start-ups for on-demand home services, partnered with The Health Bank (THB), a global healthcare company providing a wide range of healthcare services, for the provision of a multitude of medical services, including preventative care, management of chronic conditions, and pain management, among other services.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, founder and chief executive officer of Rizek, said: “We are proud to be continuously pushing the envelope when it comes to the breadth and quality of services that we offer customers, and the launch of at-home vaccinations, a global-first offering, is testament to that.”

“This partnership with THB builds on our promise of premier healthcare services that now range from consultations to detoxes. Our success is thanks to the nurturing business environment that the UAE provides, giving us the opportunity to consistently raise the bar with Rizek’s resources and grant our customers access to the best, always,” Sheikh added.

THB will also provide Rizek clients with a seamless at-home service for blood testing, among other diagnostics, physiotherapy, and remote monitoring for homecare. The services offered include wellness therapeutics, including IV Infusions for an anti-stress and antioxidant boost.

THB is a health and wellness management company whose vision is to empower its members to live better and healthier lives through tech-enabled, personalised care management and home care solutions. THB’s Connected Care programmes are designed to manage chronic diseases with a focus on diabetes and hypertension through an evidence-based approach to care.

Zarmina Jafar, co-founder and head of strategy at THB, said: “We proudly provide our members access to smart, high-quality services through exceptional care coordination that ensures peace of mind and customer satisfaction. Our partnership with Rizek will ensure more people receive the healthcare they require in the fastest possible way, from global citizens to corporates, expatriates, and families.”

Rizek is actively working with labs, nurses, and healthcare personnel across the UAE to ensure the well-being of all residents. The company recently facilitated more than 100,000 Covid-19 tests and exclusively offering at-home Covid-19 vaccinations a reality.