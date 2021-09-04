New Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Telangana

The showroom adheres to all precautionary measures to ensure safe and hygiene shopping experience for the customers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in India, recently launched a new showroom in Mancherial, taking the store tally in Telangana to 15. Being the 28th showroom in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, it further strengthens the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds with an exceptional range of designs and world-class shopping experience.

The showroom was virtually inaugurated by MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group in presence of Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao.

The new showroom offers unmatched jewellery buying experience with diversified collections catering to customers with traditional and contemporary sensibilities. The showroom adheres to all precautionary measures to ensure safe and hygiene shopping experience for the customers.

Ahammed said: “We have adopted an omni-channel retail strategy involving both offline and digital retail formats to offer superior shopping convenience to the customers.”