New-age concepts of business and management from S P Jain's world-class faculty
If you are thinking about pursuing business in college or just want to make the most of your vacation by developing new skills and boosting your confidence, the Contemporary Business Management Summer Program by S P Jain is for you.
The programme is designed to give an introduction to the study of management at the university level and develop skills necessary for you to succeed in your future goals. This fully online one-and-a-half-month programme is interactive, letting you explore real-life case studies, and boost your confidence by developing critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
S P Jain's world-class faculty, who have honed their expertise through teaching undergraduate and postgraduate students, will provide you with insights into a broad array of new-age management topics, such as Design Thinking, Programming and Data Science, Neuroscience of Decision-making, Innovation in the post-Covid-19 era as well as marketing, finance, statics, and leadership. The programme and its curriculum are scientifically designed to prepare high schoolers for university life.
Through interactive and participant-centric sessions, you will explore new concepts and share ideas with peers from around the UAE. The programme commences on July 12 and concludes on August 19, 2021.
For more information, contact Medha Singh at 971 56 416 5193 or email ug.dubai@spjain.org.
