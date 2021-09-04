Netix Global BV launches Novus Partner Program
Netix’s ‘Android Building’ approach will empower continuous innovation and improvement, and transform the real estate landscape in the kingdom."
Netix Global BV, a subsidiary of SB Group International, organised an online and physical hybrid event, to launch its Novus Partner Program, on September 1. The official launch of the partner programme was part of a conference cum launch, with physical attendees gathering at the Burj Khalifa, and delegates from more than 20 countries joining the proceedings online.
The gathering featured experts, opinion-makers, and thought leaders from the building automation industry; marking the beginning of a concerted effort to empower Netix certified partners, with a programme designed to create a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, and drive the brownfield revolution in open protocol building automation solutions.
Jehad Abu Shamiyeh, CEO, Electro Power Systems KSA, said: “Netix Global’s open protocol, plug and play approach offers the perfect solution to the inflexible systems the building automation industry is struggling with currently.
Sanjeevv Bhatia, chairman, SB Group, and CEO Netix Global BV said: “The Netix Novus Partner Programme has been met with a lot of excitement, within our partner network, and the larger building management ecosystem.
Netix Novus Partner Programme will play a crucial role in leading the brownfield revolution in Middle East real estate. We are certain that the transformation we empower, in such a dynamic and competitive market, will translate into even more opportunities with global impact.”
