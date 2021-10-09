Mushrif Mall hosts prize distribution ceremony

Mushrif Mall’s 10th anniversary raffle draw campaign winners were announced on 30 September. The raffle draw campaign ran for 31 days from 22 August to 21 September 2021, marking completion of 10 glorious years of the Mall’s successful operation, on the 30 August.

To be eligible to participate in the campaign, shoppers were required to spend a minimum of Dh200 at Mushrif Mall. As many as 37,805 raffle draw coupons were distributed during the campaign to 13,307 participants. A total of 49 winners were selected through raffle draw where every week 10 lucky winners received a prize of Laka Gift Cards worth Dh1,000 each.

The 1st Mega winner received a prize of Laka Gift Cards worth Dh15,000 whereas 2nd and 3rd mega winners received Laka Gift Cards worth Dh10,000 and Dh5,000 respectively. The winner of the top shopper of the campaign was awarded with Laka Gift Cards worth Dh7,500. In addition to that, five lucky winners of the campaign received a 55” Hi Sense LED TV during a prize distribution ceremony hosted for them on 30 September at Mushrif Mall.

The said event was hosted by Aravind Palode, the Mushrif Mall manager and other management staff and was attended by the mega draw winners with their families.