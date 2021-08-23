More eICU to be implemented in the MENA region

The electronic intensive care unit (eICU), or teleICU, is to witness a growth in the MENA region to enable more efficient management for hospitals and emergency healthcare facilities.

Multiple lockdowns and closures, as well as continuous protocol and lifestyle modifications, have set the stage for innovation in healthcare e-business.

These ICU’s facilitate hospitals and clinics in providing expert diagnostic and therapeutic assistance to patients in need of the most critical care by remote intensivists using two-way audio-visual technology. This makes it possible for hospitals to have immediate access to otherwise scarce critical care specialists in the ICU, emergency room, and medicine or surgery floors, and be connected face-to-face within minutes. Similar to emergency department physicians and hospitalists, intensivists are an integral component of acute care telemedicine.

Karan Rekhi, CEO of renowned consultancy firm Forte Healthcare, states, “The healthcare

authorities in the region are doing an excellent job of looking into the implementation of centralised control rooms, from where intensivist staff can monitor, manage patient traffic, and make full use of resources. The goal of an eICU initiative is to optimise clinical expertise and facilitate around-the-clock care by ICU onsite caregivers, whether the caregivers are down the hall from the patient that's being monitored or in another city.”

eICU’s allow for broader coverage, especially in areas with a shortage of specialised medical staff. It also proves beneficial to hospitals already staffed by critical care physicians, allowing them to offload some of their work and gain visibility into what is happening across the hospital and leverage their own skillset more broadly.

Forte Healthcare is a leading healthcare consultancy agency based in the UAE, offering services such as strategic business consultancy, resource planning, operations management, and healthcare investment to name a few. The agency prioritises the wellbeing and health of the people and communities they serve over the firm’s benefit, in order to achieve excellence in healthcare throughout the world. The firm places a special emphasis on the GCC, Africa, Europe, the UK, South East Asia, and the MENA region.