Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons welcomes Swiss Ambassador to new Rolex boutique
Swiss Ambassador Massimo Baggi visited the newly opened boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island
The honourable Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, Massimo Baggi, visited Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons' newly opened Rolex boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The honourable ambassador was received at the boutique by Yousef Al Khoori, CEO of Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons.
The new Boutique offers a comprehensive Rolex experience. It provides professional expertise in an elegant setting and promotes the excellence, precision and attention to detail for which the brand is world-renowned.
The gentle lighting in the showroom accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches impeccably displayed in refined showcases and finished with bronze trim.
The rich heritage of Rolex is brought to life by a stunning four-meter high 'Aqua wall' - one of the store's prominent features. It pays tribute to the iconic Oyster, the first-ever waterproof wristwatch.
A pleasant destination for Rolex enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, the new boutique is a testament to growing market confidence.
-
KT Network
Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons welcomes Swiss...
Swiss Ambassador Massimo Baggi visited the newly opened boutique at... READ MORE
-
KT Network
ALIVE: This is an opportunity to strengthen ties between our countries
The fund has strategic partnerships with Maccabi Health Services, the Assuta Medical Centers chain, the Maccabi Fund, Leumi Partners, as...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Director of tourism at JDA: 'The world is choosing Jerusalem'
'Jerusalem is the central meeting point of the world,' Ilanit Melchior said, 'and a true blend of East and West'
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ronald S Lauder addresses UAE-Israel Conference
Lauder said that his involvement in building a Jewish school in Dubai and the sight of so many Israelis visiting the Emirates in recent...
READ MORE
-
Football
UAE thrash Indonesia, keep Fifa World Cup hopes...
Ali Mabhkout is now the second highest goal-scorer behind Cristiano... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Free Covid jab for those with expired...
Any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to... READ MORE
-
News
The UAE is elected to the UN Security Council
Sheikh Mohammed thanks Emirati diplomatic team, led by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: SRK responds to Tom Hiddleston's...
In a promotional video for the film Loki, Hiddleston seemed to be an... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates