Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons welcomes Swiss Ambassador to new Rolex boutique

Filed on June 12, 2021

Swiss Ambassador Massimo Baggi visited the newly opened boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island


The honourable Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, Massimo Baggi, visited Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons' newly opened Rolex boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The honourable ambassador was received at the boutique by Yousef Al Khoori, CEO of Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons.

The new Boutique offers a comprehensive Rolex experience. It provides professional expertise in an elegant setting and promotes the excellence, precision and attention to detail for which the brand is world-renowned.

The gentle lighting in the showroom accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches impeccably displayed in refined showcases and finished with bronze trim.

The rich heritage of Rolex is brought to life by a stunning four-meter high 'Aqua wall' - one of the store's prominent features. It pays tribute to the iconic Oyster, the first-ever waterproof wristwatch. 

A pleasant destination for Rolex enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, the new boutique is a testament to growing market confidence.




