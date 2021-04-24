- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award attracts large number of participants globally
As the deadline for registration in the third cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award draws closer by the end of this April, the UAE Water Aid Foundation 'Suqia' announced that several countries are taking part in the Award, totalling $1 million in prizes, for the first time. These include Algeria and Kenya; who will join the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, UK, India, Germany, Greece, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chairman of the board of trustees at Suqia UAE, was pleased to witness the growing global participation in the Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The global water award aims at providing drinking water to the underprivileged and disaster-stricken communities worldwide, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, culture or nationality. Al Tayer pointed out that expanding the Award's scope to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate, and purify water using renewable energy as well as adding the Innovative Crisis Solutions category, have encouraged more organisations and individuals to participate and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to address water scarcity.
The total value of the Innovative Projects Award is $540,000 ($240,000 for small projects awards and $300,000 for large project award), while the total value of the Innovative R&D Award is $400,000 (National Institutions Award: $200,000 - International Institutions Award: $200,000). In addition, the Innovative Individual Award gives away $40,000 (Youth Award winner: $20,000 - Distinguished Researcher Award: $20,000); while the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award winner will be awarded $20,000.
All companies, research centres, R&D institutes, innovators and youth from all over the world, who have developed innovative technologies capable of addressing the challenge of water scarcity, are invited to register in the third cycle of the Award before April 30. Applicants must register via the website: www.suqia.ae
-
KT Network
A taste of tradition and nostalgia at Social by...
Following a week-long visit by the venue's highly decorated chef-... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award ...
-
KT Network
On World Earth Day, Al-Futtaim IKEA inspires a...
As the world prepares for World Earth Day, IKEA, a part of the Al-... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Respect is only given to prestige
Poverty proved to be one of the motivational factors in my early life.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli