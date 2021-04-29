- EVENTS
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One launches free wellness programme for residents
As part of its continuous efforts to enhance residents' health and wellbeing, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One has launched a free wellness programme offering a series of revitalising activities for the body and mind.
Every Friday and Saturday, residents can take part in fitness classes ranging from relaxing sessions to full-body workouts, held in collaboration with Enhance Fitness. Among the classes on offer are circuit, Zumba, aqua gym, shadow boxing, cardio core/legs, yoga/meditation and animal flow - an innovative body-weight movement workout combining ground-based movement with elements of various body-weight training disciplines.
A spokesman for District One said: "The wellbeing of everyone at District One is our priority, and we are dedicated to providing experiences that promote health, fitness and wellness. This new initiative adds a holistic approach to life at District One, ensuring our community members are refreshed, refocused and ready for a new week."
With strict health and safety measures in place, the workouts are held near the District One Crystal Lagoon every weekend.
