Mitsubishi’s biggest sale ever begins
So their time to upgrade the drive is perfect," said Ravin CV, GM sales, Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi.
Al Habtoor Motors has given its customers great reasons to rejoice with the biggest Mitsubishi sale ever. The customers are in for a winning experience with the ‘Spin and Win’ where they get chances to win La Perle vouchers, free registration or dinner for two at Gonpachi Restaurant.
Additionally, they can choose their deal, which includes two years zero interest, two years of insurance or cash back. Thus, the best value Japanese vehicles from Mitsubishi now offers customers absolute value, incredible savings, and exciting prizes.
Priced affordably, the monthly EMIs start from Dh1,479 for the stylish Montero Sport; from Dh1,432 for the legendary Pajero; from Dh1,227 for the seven-seater Outlander,;from Dh1,212 for the feature-packed Eclipse Cross; from Dh985 for the intelligent cross-over ASX and Dh977 for the new stylish seven-seater multi-utility SUV-Xpander.
