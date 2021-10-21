Ministry of Health wraps up 'School Lunchbox' programme

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) concluded the ‘School Lunch Box’ programme, part of back-to-school activities aimed at providing parents with the necessary skills to prepare healthy meals for their children, and avoid high-calorie meals, was held in cooperation with Apparel Group.

The ‘School Lunch Box’ programme was implemented across regional shopping malls, including City Centre Zahia, Bawadi Mall, Deerfield Town Square, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Mall, Ajman City Centre, Mushrif Mall and Deira City Centre. This initiative falls within the awareness programme carried out by MoHAP's health promotion department with the objective to promote health awareness amongst children by teaching them grocery shopping skills, whilst highlighting the importance of healthy food.

It was a part of the Ministry of Health’s tireless effort to achieve the national agenda index for the UAE Vision 2021 to reduce the prevalence of obesity amongst children and adolescents.

The programme included two virtual educational training courses that provided support for 305 parents. In addition, 10,000 recipe booklets and lunch box packing guides were distributed to raise awareness on the ministry's social media platforms.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector, said: “The programme is part of the interactive awareness activities that aim to promote healthy eating patterns and behaviors among children. The programme has successfully achieved its sought-after objectives and the community members’ reaction was positive. Confidence is instilled within the activities organised by the Ministry of Health to promote a healthy lifestyle.”

The programme's interactive electronic competition saw broad participation from parents and children, encouraging community members to prepare health-conscious meals for the school lunch box.