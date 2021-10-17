Mike Sancho and Kirk Cooper list three ways to clear your biggest obstacles

Obstacles are not only a part of business, they are a part of life. Kirk Cooper and Mike Sancho deal with obstacles every day and have learned there is no single solution to overcome them. After all, different problems require different solutions. However, these solutions do share some common threads, and here are three of them.

Face it

When an obstacle presents itself, Cooper and Sancho know it has to be tackled immediately and head-on. If you brush the problem under the rug, procrastinate, or worst of all, ignore the issue, it is going to snowball. Save yourself a lot of headache and take care of obstacles as they arise. Not to mention a proactive rather than reactive mindset can prepare you to tackle challenges before they even come up. Not only does this make the process faster, it can make things a lot easier on you.

Be realistic

When it comes to solutions, there are the ones you want versus the ones that will work. The key word is viable. Like many other things, obstacles might require some negotiation in order to get rid of them. If this is the case, look at all facets of your problem and use this to devise a solution. Remember, you are looking for a fix, regardless of whether or not it is your ideal one. In the event you don’t get the results you had in mind, use the situation to figure out how you can get favourable outcomes in the future.

Make an informed decision

Cooper and Sancho cannot stress enough the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to conquering challenges. Gather all of the information you can, look at the problem from all sides, and determine whether or not you have encountered something like this before. You have to think with your head, not your heart. Informed decisions can be made quickly as long as they are made rationally.

By using these three techniques, Cooper and Sancho have overcome countless obstacles. While they have had good results, they have not always been the ideal answers. The important thing is that the problems were solved and now serve as a guidebook for what to do, but that book is being edited on a constant basis. It’s all about being dynamic.