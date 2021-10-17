Mike Sancho and Kirk Cooper list three ways to clear your biggest obstacles
Obstacles are not only a part of business, they are a part of life. Kirk Cooper and Mike Sancho deal with obstacles every day and have learned there is no single solution to overcome them. After all, different problems require different solutions. However, these solutions do share some common threads, and here are three of them.
Face it
When an obstacle presents itself, Cooper and Sancho know it has to be tackled immediately and head-on. If you brush the problem under the rug, procrastinate, or worst of all, ignore the issue, it is going to snowball. Save yourself a lot of headache and take care of obstacles as they arise. Not to mention a proactive rather than reactive mindset can prepare you to tackle challenges before they even come up. Not only does this make the process faster, it can make things a lot easier on you.
Be realistic
When it comes to solutions, there are the ones you want versus the ones that will work. The key word is viable. Like many other things, obstacles might require some negotiation in order to get rid of them. If this is the case, look at all facets of your problem and use this to devise a solution. Remember, you are looking for a fix, regardless of whether or not it is your ideal one. In the event you don’t get the results you had in mind, use the situation to figure out how you can get favourable outcomes in the future.
Make an informed decision
Cooper and Sancho cannot stress enough the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to conquering challenges. Gather all of the information you can, look at the problem from all sides, and determine whether or not you have encountered something like this before. You have to think with your head, not your heart. Informed decisions can be made quickly as long as they are made rationally.
By using these three techniques, Cooper and Sancho have overcome countless obstacles. While they have had good results, they have not always been the ideal answers. The important thing is that the problems were solved and now serve as a guidebook for what to do, but that book is being edited on a constant basis. It’s all about being dynamic.
-
KT Network
Mike Sancho and Kirk Cooper list three ways to...
Obstacles are not only a part of business, they are a part of life.... READ MORE
-
KT Network
A dining experience like no other
BreakBread recently announced the launch of its exciting new platform ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jack Pullen-Living the Dream
The life of a professional athlete is not for the weak of heart. The... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Vandana Jain bags world record for her culinary...
Noted chef Vandana Jain has earned the renowned and top-notch... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp
New payment method is under the testing phase internally and will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports...
This applies to both international and domestic flights READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
You could live at the Expo 2020 site after mega...
District 2020 is what will take Expo 2020 Dubai’s place when... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at...
Games will be held every day from 3pm until 4pm. READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays