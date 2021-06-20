Merit incentives, Arabclicks form a strategic partnership

With ArabClicks’ access to the top retailers in the region, Merit Incentives hopes to extend its value proposition and strengthen its foothold in the global market

Merit Incentives announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with ArabClicks, an affiliate network from Mena region.

Merit Incentives uses innovative technologies to provide reward and engagement strategies globally with 4,000 retailers across 86 countries.

“The launch of this partnership will create new digital solutions that represent a competitive advantage by streamlining B2B loyalty programme contributions and drive meaningful growth. Thank you to Patrick and his team at Arabclicks for making this possible,” Julie Leblan, CEO and founder at Merit Incentives.

“Before sharing this partnership, I stand by a brilliant innovator and a true woman in leadership whom I greatly admire, and I congratulate Julie on her journey and success. As ArabClicks, this is another steppingstone for our team and partners to extend our arm to global markets, increase acquisition channels and unfold new opportunities in such a way that serves our clients,” according to Patrick Samaha, group CEO, ArabClicks.

“All our sister companies, Gecko and InkWW, will focus on driving strategic and sustainable growth. Our team and culture are committed to innovation and providing our partners with a competitive edge. So, Merit association is a no-brainer; we share similar aspirations and strive for continuous growth; Together is always better!”

