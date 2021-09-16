Meet the youngster who has taken over the world of business

Anmol Joon from Dubai has made it huge, both as an entrepreneur and as an athlete

As we learn more and more about his success stories across the real estate industry spread across different geography, it makes us wonder as to what could be the reason behind his exponential rise. Well, it is the outcome of his hard work, resilience, tenacity and courage which are very hard to come by in this modern era. It takes a lot to keep one’s focus to enter the ever-competitive entrepreneurial ecosystem and create value and position for oneself. There are only a few, those who have made it big and gone ahead and disrupted the business world. Standing tall as one of the finest entrepreneurial talents of Dubai, Anmol Joon has been carving a niche for himself in the world of business.

Who is Anmol Joon, you ask?

Joon is a passionate soul with a mission and a vision to uplift the standard and quality in any industry that he sets his goals on, and create a name that would be synonymous with value and quality. Hence, he created a flourishing business in the ever-competitive market of Dubai.

Joon owns real estate in Dubai through the capacity as the CEO and chairman of RSHL Real Estate Development Dubai. It is also interesting to know that that this sense of competition has been inlaid in him as a youngster. This made him an ace of a badminton player as he earned second position five times in All India Ranking Tournament and also remained the Haryana State Champion for two years. However, an unfortunate incident left him injured, for which he had to undergo an operation on his elbow that eventually shortened his sportsman journey.

But it is important to notice that these mishaps have never swayed him from his long-term goals. This speaks a lot about one’s character and his upbringing. The entrepreneurial instinct made him built the largest badminton academy of India. His vision envisaged a healthy India where he can take forward the vision of providing a healthy and fulfilling environment for our fellow athletes. Apart from this, Joon also owns the GD Goenka Public School in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Joon is a modern-day entrepreneur from Dubai who wants to create more and more values for his community and country.