Meet the world through the BBA programme at SP Jain

In today’s globalised business world, it is critical for business leaders to possess skills and knowledge in various geographic contexts. At SP Jain School of Global Management, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students can opt for the tri-city model where they will study in three diverse economies with choices of Singapore, Australia, India and the UAE. Not only do students experience the culture they also develop an in-depth knowledge of the business practices and unique economic features of each location. Travelling as a cohort strengthens the bonds among the students and forms friendships that last a lifetime. They also have the unique opportunity to intern in each of the three cities and build a portfolio of real-world global experiences even before graduation.

SP Jain did not miss a beat when Covid-19 struck and travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. Utilising an innovative Engaged Learning Online (ELO) technology, students and professors were able to interact in real-time and continue the learning journey seamlessly with chats, breakout rooms, polling, live discussions and debates, and online quizzes. A robust assessment process was made possible through the use of presentations, research projects and technology-enabled testing.

Highly qualified and experienced faculty and staff ensure an interactive and practical education while also focusing on exciting global learning experiences through industry visits, speakers, clubs, competitions, social events and volunteer work. One of the highlights of the year is ‘magnate’, a challenging student-led Business Festival with over 500 international students competing for cash prizes in developing business ideas, adapting to business challenges and developing digital marketing strategies.

SP Jain is also known for its strong network of alumni and industry connections that facilitate internships and placements for graduates. Many undergrads opted for digital internships helping companies to adapt their business models to thrive in the increasing online environment.