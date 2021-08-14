Media planning firm Xentrix Global forays into Dubai
Xentrix Global has a strong backing with investments from venture capital firms and angel investors.
Xentrix Global recently opened its operations in Dubai. The agency aims to act as the perfect bridge between brands, agencies and media in meeting their desired communication and business goals.
Its services include media planning and buying, programmatic, media research and localisation, events and conferences, and content marketing to make it an ideal integrated service provider.
Xentrix Global has a strong backing with investments from venture capital firms and angel investors. The advisory board comprises industry luminaries with extensive expertise in areas including communications, media, entrepreneurship and investments.
Vinod Thangoor, global commercial director, said: “Our slogan ‘Redefining Global Media Landscape’ best describes our ambition.
Our pool of global media experts is not just focused on local media planning and buying but also provide unique services of all kinds of media planning and buying in digital, TV, radio, print and out-of-home segments across the world to our GCC/Middle East-based clients who are targeting the global market.
We help them penetrate the markets where they don’t have a presence or are not able to get the desired services from their network affiliates or partners.”
