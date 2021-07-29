Market Day Sale on noon Daily offers Dh1 grocery deals
From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE can avail grocery deals across a range of categories
noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, is ending the month on a high with deals from as low as Dh1 during its mega Market Day Sale. From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE can stock up on groceries with price crashes on categories such as household essentials, fresh produce, pantry staples and much more.
Health-conscious customers can get coconut water for just Dh6.4, half a kilo of fresh watermelon slices for Dh4.9 and 30 per cent off smoothie oats from the brand Rude Health priced at Dh14.35.
There’s even something for our furry friends — quality dog food from Pedigree will be offered at Dh18.95 for a 1.3 kg pack.
Shoppers in Riyadh, and Jeddah, KSA can stock up on 5 kg packs of basmati rice for SAR36.5, 1kg of flour for SAR3.65, and red onions at 50 per cent off for SAR1.45 per 1 kg bundle, as well as Raffaello chocolates for SAR12.9.
noon’s grocery platform offers same-day delivery available on a huge range of items and next-day delivery as standard (free for orders over Dh30). With a wide and varied assortment of products, household essentials, fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and bakery, frozen food, meat, dairy, baby food, and much more, noon Daily provides customers with a one-stop-shop experience at the click of a button.
The deals on offer in KSA and the UAE can be shopped via the noon app using the green Daily button.
KT Network
KT Network
KT Network
KT Network
Americas
Energy
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
