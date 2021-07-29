KT Network
Market Day Sale on noon Daily offers Dh1 grocery deals

Filed on July 29, 2021

From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE can avail grocery deals across a range of categories


noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, is ending the month on a high with deals from as low as Dh1 during its mega Market Day Sale. From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE can stock up on groceries with price crashes on categories such as household essentials, fresh produce, pantry staples and much more.

Health-conscious customers can get coconut water for just Dh6.4, half a kilo of fresh watermelon slices for Dh4.9 and 30 per cent off smoothie oats from the brand Rude Health priced at Dh14.35.

There’s even something for our furry friends — quality dog food from Pedigree will be offered at Dh18.95 for a 1.3 kg pack.

Shoppers in Riyadh, and Jeddah, KSA can stock up on 5 kg packs of basmati rice for SAR36.5, 1kg of flour for SAR3.65, and red onions at 50 per cent off for SAR1.45 per 1 kg bundle, as well as Raffaello chocolates for SAR12.9.

noon’s grocery platform offers same-day delivery available on a huge range of items and next-day delivery as standard (free for orders over Dh30). With a wide and varied assortment of products, household essentials, fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and bakery, frozen food, meat, dairy, baby food, and much more, noon Daily provides customers with a one-stop-shop experience at the click of a button.

The deals on offer in KSA and the UAE can be shopped via the noon app using the green Daily button.




