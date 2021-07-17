Malabar Gold & Diamonds' new stores in India
Both the stores display a wide range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers with a strong network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, inaugurated two new showrooms in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh; and Kompally, Hyderabad, Telangana, India.
This is part of the brand’s expansion plan to launch 56 stores globally, 40 across India and 16 internationally in the FY21-22 to further boost its retail presence across the country, with an overall investment of $220 million and generation of 5,000 new jobs.
With an area of 3,500 and 3,000 sq ft respectively, the Kompally and Eluru showrooms offer a superior shopping experience and exceptional design diversity with quality assurance and excellent after-sales customer service.
MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, said: ‘We would like to express our gratitude to customers and stakeholders for their wholehearted support in the illustrious journey of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
With trained in-store staff and proactive management, the Eluru and Kompally stores will successfully replicate the excellent service for which the group is known globally.”
