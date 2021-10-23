Malabar Gold & Diamonds guarantees gold coins
The pieces are intricately crafted by master artisans and are rare designs that can be treasured as a family heirloom and will be available at selected stores.
Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has recently announced its attractive in-store offers. The latest campaign from the brand gives customers the opportunity to get guaranteed gold coins on purchase of gold and diamond jewellery.
An exclusive jewellery collection in the name of ‘Artistry Edition’ has also been launched; exquisite designs in diamonds, studded with precious stones including rubies, sapphires, pearls etc. The pieces are intricately crafted by master artisans and are rare designs that can be treasured as a family heirloom and will be available at selected stores.
Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “The next six months are all about festivities and celebrations. With the ease of restrictions and tourists returning, we have started experiencing a significant transformation in the market.
And now with the festive season soon approaching, we are expecting an increase in footfall across our stores in the coming weeks as well. It is to add more value to our customers’ shopping experience, wherein they can get the best designs at the best prices, while getting guaranteed gold coins”.
