Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Book in advance to enjoy reduced rates

Leading global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is providing customers with the opportunity to benefit from the reduced gold rate, through the 10 per cent advance booking option, be it for personal use or as an investment.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD, international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to secure the best gold rate at the time of purchase, especially foreseeing the soon approaching festive season. In anticipation of the upcoming festivities, this exclusive offer from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will help customers shop for their favourite jewellery, without having to worry about the gold price.”

The brand has announced this offer as part of the upcoming festive season, through which customers can just pay 10 per cent advance for their favourite jewellery and block the gold rate until November 2 protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period.

If the gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail the blocked rate and if it reduces, they can still draw mileage of the reduced rate i.e. a customer intending to buy gold jewellery worth Dh10,000 needs to just pay Dh1,000 to avail the advance booking offer.

To ease the payment process, the brand has also enabled an online payment option through its app. This will allow customers to pay and block the gold rates online.