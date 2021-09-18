Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Book in advance to enjoy reduced rates
To ease the payment process, the brand has also enabled an online payment option through its app.
Leading global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is providing customers with the opportunity to benefit from the reduced gold rate, through the 10 per cent advance booking option, be it for personal use or as an investment.
Shamlal Ahamed, MD, international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to secure the best gold rate at the time of purchase, especially foreseeing the soon approaching festive season. In anticipation of the upcoming festivities, this exclusive offer from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will help customers shop for their favourite jewellery, without having to worry about the gold price.”
The brand has announced this offer as part of the upcoming festive season, through which customers can just pay 10 per cent advance for their favourite jewellery and block the gold rate until November 2 protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period.
If the gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail the blocked rate and if it reduces, they can still draw mileage of the reduced rate i.e. a customer intending to buy gold jewellery worth Dh10,000 needs to just pay Dh1,000 to avail the advance booking offer.
To ease the payment process, the brand has also enabled an online payment option through its app. This will allow customers to pay and block the gold rates online.
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Book in advance to enjoy ...
To ease the payment process, the brand has also enabled an online... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xiaomi lights up Dubai Frame to announce three...
The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Huriya Private launches foundation
Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Honor hub now open in Dubai
The facility will be dedicated for the regional market to develop intelligent terminal product sales business.
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19