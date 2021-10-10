Malabar Gold & Diamonds attracts attention at Expo 2020
Leading global jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is garnering global attention at the Expo 2020 by showcasing the art, culture, heritage and tradition of Indian handcrafted jewellery.
Inaugurating the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Piyush Goyal — Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, appreciated Malabar Gold & Diamonds contributions to the manufacturing of Indian hand-crafted jewellery and for taking the lead role as an Indian international jewellery brand.
Following the inauguration, M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, along with the leadership team from Malabar Group met with Goyal to discuss their ‘Make in India, Market to the World’ initiative. This concept aims to introduce jewellery manufactured in India to the global audience, thus helping boost exports and create employment and skill development opportunities in the country. Ahammed said: “It gives us immense happiness to be representing India at Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by the cultural diversity of the nation, we pride ourselves in catering to the needs of our diverse customers from across the globe through our versatile jewellery designs”.
-
KT Network
BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre
BBZ, GCC’s leading multi-brand department store launched its... READ MORE
-
KT Network
CAPP announces one of the world’s largest...
Amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, the Centre for... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Homegrown fitness brand GymNation, joins forces...
UAE’s leading fitness centre GymNation has collaborated with... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mushrif Mall hosts prize distribution ceremony
Mushrif Mall’s 10th anniversary raffle draw campaign winners were announced on 30 September. The raffle draw campaign ran for 31...
READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury