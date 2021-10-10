Malabar Gold & Diamonds attracts attention at Expo 2020

Leading global jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is garnering global attention at the Expo 2020 by showcasing the art, culture, heritage and tradition of Indian handcrafted jewellery.

Inaugurating the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Piyush Goyal — Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, appreciated Malabar Gold & Diamonds contributions to the manufacturing of Indian hand-crafted jewellery and for taking the lead role as an Indian international jewellery brand.

Following the inauguration, M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, along with the leadership team from Malabar Group met with Goyal to discuss their ‘Make in India, Market to the World’ initiative. This concept aims to introduce jewellery manufactured in India to the global audience, thus helping boost exports and create employment and skill development opportunities in the country. Ahammed said: “It gives us immense happiness to be representing India at Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by the cultural diversity of the nation, we pride ourselves in catering to the needs of our diverse customers from across the globe through our versatile jewellery designs”.