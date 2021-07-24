LuLu's Eid deals for festive season
LuLu will also be organising a biryani festival and a special promotion on fresh fruits to celebrate the occasion.
As part of the Eid Al Adha festivities, Lulu Hypermarket has unveiled the ‘Big Eid Deals’ promotion that will run until July 25. It will cover everything from chocolate treats and cuts of meat to the latest wardrobe essentials, accessories and perfumes.
Keeping the gifting aspect of the celebrations in mind, there will be deals on electronics, mobiles and home accessories as well. LuLu will also be organising a biryani festival and a special promotion on fresh fruits to celebrate the occasion. Apart from these special deals, there are super saver offers on grocery products.
The ongoing festive offering was inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket, World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, by Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group; in the presence of Abubaker TP, director of LuLu Hypermarkets, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region. It will simultaneously take place at all Lulu Hypermarkets across the globe: in the GCC and the Mena region and India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
With LuLu ramping up its online shopping offers, the deals are also available for the online shoppers in most countries at
www.luluhypermarket.com.
Rupawala said: “LuLu is part of the fabric of everyday life, and this is reflected in our thoughtfully curated shopping deals across all sections for Eid Al Adha.”
