LuLu launches British week

Known for highlighting country-specific festivals throughout the year, hypermarket chain LuLu introduced its annual British food festival to promote a wide variety of products imported from the UK, which are available at great discounts from May 26 to June 1 across LuLu stores.

The festival was inaugurated by Patrick Moody, Ambassador of the British Embassy to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group, together with government representatives and other LuLu officials at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Ali MA said: "We are proud to showcase the rich culture of the UK through traditional flavours and quality produce in our stores. Our UK sourcing offices and food processing units have helped us in guaranteeing non-stop supply at the most competitive prices all year round. This is to sustain the supply requirements of our 209 stores across GCC. I would like to thank our trade partners in making this a great success."

LuLu has flown in more than 4,000 products for the food festival, from cheeses to organic products, fruits and vegetables, dairy items, sweet delicacies, and much more, which highlight an authentic British shopping experience. LuLu also offers ready-made English classic delights in the hot food section featuring freshly-cooked dishes.

Moody stated: "I am delighted to attend the 2021 launch of Lulu Hypermarket's British week. The long-standing relationship between LuLu and the British embassy continues to create opportunities for UK companies to export quality British products not only to the UAE but across the region and beyond. LuLu's procurement and distribution hub in Birmingham further supports this goal and has created new jobs in the UK. I look forward to expanding our successful partnership with LuLu and hope to see even more great British products on the shelves of their outlets."