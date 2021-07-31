LuLu Group's UK subsidiary wins top award
Retail major Lulu Group’s Birmingham-based Y International UK has won the prestigious ‘Excellence Award in International Business for 2021’ for its comprehensive contribution in promoting the UK products across the globe and for its excellence in business.
This prestigious award is organised annually by the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, which is the oldest and most influential business body in Europe, established in 1813.
Organisers said that Y International has helped the UK economy to thrive by putting their business and the Birmingham brand on the global stage. The company posted an impressive 30 per cent-plus growth in 2021 in international business.
Established in 2015, Y International UK is fully-owned logistics division of the retail giant LuLu and is the hub for sourcing and smart manufacturing of food and non-food products and exports to the network of over 210 hypermarkets across the Middle East, India and the Far East.
Queen Elizabeth had honoured Yusuffali MA, chairman of LuLu Group, with the ‘Queen’s Award’ in 2017 for his business leadership in promoting British exports and employment of citizens in the UK.
