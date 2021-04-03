LuLu expands with fifth hypermarket in Indonesia

The UAE-based retailer recently opened its fifth LuLu Hypermarket at Cimone, in Tangerang in the Banten province of Indonesia. The 75,000 sq. feet store, which is also 206th of the group globally was inaugurated by Arief R. Wismansyah, Mayor of Tangerang in the presence of Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Shaji Ibrahim, regional director of LuLu Indonesia and other officials.

The Mayor of Tangerang welcomed the Abu Dhabi-based retailer and said that the arrival of LuLu will add positive momentum for investment leading to economic growth in Tangerang City in particular and Indonesia in general.

On the occasion, Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and MD of LuLu said: "We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Cimone and its adjoining neighbourhoods for world-class convenient shopping. As part of our expansion plan, we intend to open at least 15 new hypermarkets and 25 express markets in the next 5 years along with a state-of-the-art logistics centre in Indonesia. The group already employs more than 900 Indonesians in Indonesia and this number will rise to over 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the next three years."

"The challenges of Covid-19 are there and it is the duty of all business organisations to continue their expansion plans and growth activities. This will help the economy recover faster, in order for us to get back to our normal life sooner," he said.

"Out of this, four hypermarkets will be opened before the end of this year that includes West Java and Capital Jakarta. In Indonesia, the group already employs more than 900 Indonesians and this number will rise to over 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the coming three years," he added.

In January 2020, LuLu had signed an agreement with West Java Government of Indonesia to provide employment to the local work force in its retail outlets worldwide. The agreement was exchanged in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, during his official visit to the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi based LuLu has announced that it is marching ahead with its expansion plans despite the challenges faced due to Covid-19 pandemic across the world. In the first quarter of 2021, the group has already opened nine new hypermarkets in GCC countries, Egypt and Indonesia. Malaysia will see one new hypermarket opening next week and the total number of stores it opened during the first quarter will reach ten.

In UAE alone, more than 15 new hypermarkets are lined up to be opened in at various locations of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates. This include projects in Buteena, Samnan in Sharjah, Riyadh City, Shamkha, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, Silicon Oasis, Satwa, Dubai South, Dubai Festival City, Mankhool in Dubai.