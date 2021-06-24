LuLu deals get customers connected to latest tech
LuLu Hypermarket's popular 'Let's Connect' promotion was officially inaugurated by Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group International, at the LuLu Hypermarket Khalidiya Mall, Abu Dhabi in the presence of top officials and invitees.
The promotion will run till July 3 across the full chain of LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE, as well as LuLu online. The hypermarket has leveraged its vast market reach to offer some of the best deals - up to 50 per cent discounts on smartphones and accessories with exciting new models and options and exclusive deals and bundle offers as well.
"The world of connectivity has never been more important and technology has changed with the speed of light. The LuLu 'Let's Connect' promotion brings the best of the global tech advances in personal technology for customers to keep pace and stay at the cutting edge of phone tech," said Ali.
Apart from wide instore promotions in grocery, fresh food and home appliances, consumers can get an additional 20 per cent discount from luluhypermarket.com while using the LuLu co-branded credit card issued by Mastercard (LuLu ADCB and LuLu Emirates NBD 247). This online promotion is valid from June 23-26 only.
