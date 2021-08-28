KT Network
LuLu clients help raise funds for Dubai cares

Filed on August 28, 2021

During the holy month of Ramadan, LuLu customers extended a helping hand to people in need by raising Dh223, 005 to support Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The simple, yet an effective, CSR drive tapped the innate goodwill of Dubai residents by welcoming donations of Dh1 or more at all checkout points in LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE during the peak shopping period of Ramadan.

Formally handing over the cheque amount to Abdulla Al Shehhi, CEO and COO of Dubai Cares, Salim MA, director of LuLu Group, said: “LuLu has a proven track record of supporting local charities and our CSR efforts have always been active during the holy month of Ramadan.

Our customers have joined us in this effort, and on their behalf, we are happy to hand over Dh223, 005 to Dubai Cares whose programmes have had a positive impact in the lives of over 20 million beneficiaries across 60 developing countries to date.”




