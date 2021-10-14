Looking through the eye of a storm
Winter is on the way and with the first storm of the season, ‘Cyclone Shaheen’, rocking the coast of Oman last week, we wondered what can you do to protect yourself and your possessions in the wake of such weather.
We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts and as always, we received great advice!
“With weather becoming much more unpredictable, it can wreak havoc on your home so it’s essential to have insurance protection,” commented Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae.
“A good Home Insurance policy is surprisingly affordable for high levels of cover, and you can protect your buildings (if you’re a homeowner) and contents against a wide range of perils: as well as having the option to extend cover to outside of the home for personal possessions like jewellery, mobiles and laptops. Liability to third parties is also included. Conveniently packaged under one policy, some insurers also offer premium payment via monthly instalments, placing the highest category of cover within your monthly budget,” she explained.
So, is it only our homes we should think about? “It’s also very important to check your car insurance for any conditions that might apply for claims arising from adverse weather,” said CEO, Avinash Babur.
“What many people don’t realise is that some policies say that in the event of flood, the vehicle should not be driven. If it is, a claim may be refused due to breach of policy conditions. It’s therefore always advisable to check your policy and ask your insurance provider for any guidance and advice they can offer,” he added.
Whatever the weather, there’s a policy to protect you and InsuranceMarket.ae can help with that.
