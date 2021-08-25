- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Linda Cars will drive you to delight. It’s time to fuel up your dreams
Founded in 2018, Linda Cars has become the cornerstone for luxury/premium driving and is quickly growing to be the most recognized car dealerships in the UAE.
They have worked over the years to mark themselves as the number one trusted Used Car Showroom and have achieved a 4.9 Google Rating. Linda Cars takes pride in its customer service and has a three-point rule that they live by; friendliness, service and quality. Which makes Linda Cars different!
The sales team has over five years' experience in the UAE automotive industry and consists of certified salespeople from the most reputable dealership brands such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW.
Striving for success Linda Cars has grown its fleet from 10 cars in the beginning, to a staggering 100+ cars active stock, up until this day.
Linda Cars has been in the market for three years, and has already successfully managed to create a big name for itself and its services with buying, selling and trade-ins,
It's the future of the automotive industry in Dubai and provides zero percent down payment option through Bank Finance, which is available with all major banks across the UAE. Also, they provide premium warranty up to four years on all cars.
It's always astonishing to see what Linda Cars have in stock, always aiming for the highest quality of brands like, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Porsche, Range Rover, Land Rover and much more.
Linda Cars promises to provide a car buying experience like no other that will ensure full transparency, ensuring to leave you with a car tailored to your needs. All their cars have been fully tested and checked, and have been approved as 'Road Safe and Road Worthy' in the UAE.
To celebrate their third anniversary, Linda Cars is giving away a PS5. To stand a chance to win, visit it on Instagram @lindacarsuae and follow the steps below:
1- Follow the page
2- Comment on the Linda cars team photo "#PS5LINDACARS"
3- Tag three friends or family
Its office is located on The One Tower, Podium 6, Barsha Heights, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai UAE.
For more information, email info@lindacars.com or call 04- 45774699
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.